Inspire Investing LLC Buys 468 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.54. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $452.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

