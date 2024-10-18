Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

