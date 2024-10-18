Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 161,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $103.46 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

