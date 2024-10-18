Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,177 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NX opened at $30.26 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

