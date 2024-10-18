Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,526 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

