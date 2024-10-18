Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ExlService by 1,216.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $40.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

