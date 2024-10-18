Inspire Investing LLC Sells 846 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $28.84 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a PE ratio of -320.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVGW

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.