International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

