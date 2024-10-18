International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.04 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 128.48 ($1.68). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,401,389 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,840.00 and a beta of 0.31.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Public Partnerships

About International Public Partnerships

In related news, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £19,691.35 ($25,713.44). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

