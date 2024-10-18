Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 867.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

