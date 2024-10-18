Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

