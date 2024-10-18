Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.74. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 151,059 shares traded.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

