Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 265,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

