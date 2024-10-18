Investors Buy Large Volume of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 142,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 96,693 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 95,661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $519,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

XLE stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

