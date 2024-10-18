IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,558 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Tempus AI Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TEM opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

