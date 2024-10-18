IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 14 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $920.70 and its 200-day moving average is $856.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.