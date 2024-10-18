IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,589 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 648,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $481.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. BNP Paribas raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.45.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

