IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after buying an additional 1,228,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

