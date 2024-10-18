IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.87.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

