IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after purchasing an additional 604,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after buying an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,316,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

TMO opened at $599.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.