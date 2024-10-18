IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.20% of CECO Environmental worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,740. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

