IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $450,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.64.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $513.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $477.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $517.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

