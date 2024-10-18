IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $537,000 Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH opened at $12.77 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

