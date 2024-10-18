IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,246 shares of company stock worth $1,829,356. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.