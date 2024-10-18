IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $1.80 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

