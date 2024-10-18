IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Natera by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Natera Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,732.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,066.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $6,016,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

