IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

