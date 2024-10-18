IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Enviri were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVRI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Enviri Co. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $855.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

