IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 13,508 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

