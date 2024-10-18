IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,426 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $222.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

