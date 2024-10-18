IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 263 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

View Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.