IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 627 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

