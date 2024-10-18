IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Radware were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

