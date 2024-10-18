iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,247 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8,858.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,309,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.86 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

