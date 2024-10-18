iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,542 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 773,068 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 94,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.57 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

