iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

