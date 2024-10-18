iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILF. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 729,607 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,305,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 629,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 338,093 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 578,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 247,513 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.31 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

