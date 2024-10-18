iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 350,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

