iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

