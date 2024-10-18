iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $170.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

