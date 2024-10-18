iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.89. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

