iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

