iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

