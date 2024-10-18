iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

