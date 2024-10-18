IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives C$6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISO

IsoEnergy Price Performance

ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Free Report

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.