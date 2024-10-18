IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives C$6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
