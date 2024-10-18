ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $167.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

ITT stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in ITT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 73.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 200.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 262,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 115.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

