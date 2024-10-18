J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $165.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

JBHT stock opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

