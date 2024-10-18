Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

