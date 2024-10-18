JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

