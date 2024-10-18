Jefferies Financial Group Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$48.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

